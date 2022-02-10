7 appointments in HPTU put on hold

Dinesh Kanwar

Hamirpur, February 9

Himachal Pradesh Technical University (HPTU) today put on hold the appointment of seven employees. It has been learnt that the university authorities want to review the credentials of the the seven employees recommended by the National Institute of Electronic and Information Technology (NIEIT). The list of names of employees had gone viral on social media.

Anupam Thakur, Registrar of the HPTU, said that the university had put on hold the appointment of seven employees deputed by the NIEIT for the web studio, data centre and ERP/MIS centres. He added that the university would review the credentials of the employees before taking further action in the matter.

Asked how the NIEIT could select employees within 13 days, he said, “The NIEIT may have had candidates in its database”.

The HPTU had hired seven employees for the posts of in-charge of the data centre, MIS Centre and the web studio, three technical assistants and one cameraman.

Those appointed were either former employees of the HPTU or relatives or persons close to officers of the university. They were appointed on the outsourced basis at salaries from Rs 25,000 to Rs 50,000 per month to operate the data centre and the web studio, which were established at a cost of over Rs 3.75 crore. It was also alleged that the university compromised with the qualifications and experience conditions for the posts.