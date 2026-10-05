7 arrested after armed assault outside hotel in Mandi

Police have arrested seven men in connection with an alleged assault on three youths outside a hotel in the Nagwain area of Mandi district on late Saturday night. The incident is reportedly linked to an old rivalry.

According to police, the accused allegedly arrived at the spot in an unregistered black Scorpio SUV and were wearing masks. They allegedly lay in wait before attacking a youth with iron pipes when he approached the vehicle. The victim sustained injuries to his head and hand while attempting to defend himself.

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Two of his associates who intervened were also assaulted with iron pipes and fists. All three sustained injuries in the incident. Following the attack, the accused allegedly fled the spot in their vehicle.

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On receiving information about the incident, Aut Police Station promptly registered an FIR, under Sections 109, 126(2), 115(2), 190 and 191(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on October 4.

Taking note of the the matter, police launched immediate action and arrested all seven alleged suspects yesterday. They have been identified as Aneet, Pradeep, Manjeet, Jagdeep, Ankit, Monit and Ajay, all residents of Rohtak district in Haryana.

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Police said further investigation and legal proceedings are being carried out according to law. Mandi district police reiterated that swift action would be taken against criminal activities to maintain law and order.