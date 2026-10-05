DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / 7 arrested after armed assault outside hotel in Mandi

7 arrested after armed assault outside hotel in Mandi

The incident is reportedly linked to an old rivalry

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Mandi, Updated At : 10:50 AM Oct 05, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Mandi district police reiterated that swift action would be taken against criminal activities to maintain law and order. Pic: iStock
Advertisement

Police have arrested seven men in connection with an alleged assault on three youths outside a hotel in the Nagwain area of Mandi district on late Saturday night. The incident is reportedly linked to an old rivalry.

According to police, the accused allegedly arrived at the spot in an unregistered black Scorpio SUV and were wearing masks. They allegedly lay in wait before attacking a youth with iron pipes when he approached the vehicle. The victim sustained injuries to his head and hand while attempting to defend himself.

Advertisement

Two of his associates who intervened were also assaulted with iron pipes and fists. All three sustained injuries in the incident. Following the attack, the accused allegedly fled the spot in their vehicle.

Advertisement

On receiving information about the incident, Aut Police Station promptly registered an FIR, under Sections 109, 126(2), 115(2), 190 and 191(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on October 4.

Taking note of the the matter, police launched immediate action and arrested all seven alleged suspects yesterday. They have been identified as Aneet, Pradeep, Manjeet, Jagdeep, Ankit, Monit and Ajay, all residents of Rohtak district in Haryana.

Advertisement

Police said further investigation and legal proceedings are being carried out according to law. Mandi district police reiterated that swift action would be taken against criminal activities to maintain law and order.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts