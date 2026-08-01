7 Auckland House School students qualify for CISCE National Basketball Championship

In a significant achievement, seven students including six basketball players and one athletics player from Auckland House School for Boys have qualified for the CISCE National Basketball Championship.

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The qualified students include Arhaan Shah, Antariksh, Naman, Varanya, Viraj, and Sannat.

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Meanwhile, Class 9 student Rudra Dogra has also been selected for the championship as he won a silver medal in the under-17 400-meter race.

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The school’s basketball team, representing Team Himachal Pradesh, became regional champions after defeating Muktsar Sahib’s team by 49-22, Delhi NCR by 45-30 in the semi-finals, and Gurdaspur 47-24 in the final match.

With this achievement, team captain Arhaan said, “The biggest reason for our success was discipline. Our Principal, Reuben T. John’s decision to ban the use of mobile phones during the tournament proved crucial. This allowed us to bond, discuss strategies, and play as a strong team,” he said.

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Arhaan, who has also played at the national level before, said that he draws inspiration from his elder brother and his dream is to study at the Lakshmibai National Institute of Physical Education (LNIPE) in Gwalior and represent India.

On the other hand, young sprinter Rudra Dogra said, “In the recent years, I have realised that my speed is the biggest strength. Now, my aim is to play for the country and bring glory.”

Both players believe that criticism should not be intimidating.

“Criticism should be accepted positively, as it motivates us to improve and reach new heights.”

They consider the school’s motto “Altiora Peto” (I always strive for greater achievements) to be their guiding principle in life.

They also thanked coaches Navneet Thakur and Vijesh Verma, who they said played a crucial role in instilling discipline, confidence and a sense of excellence in the players.

Congratulating the athletes, school Principal, Reuben T. John said, “Our students have embodied the spirit of ‘Altiora Peto’. This achievement is not just about winning a medal, but a story of dedication, discipline, and the relentless pursuit of excellence. We are confident that our students will bring glory to the school, Himachal Pradesh, and the country at the national level as well.”