7 booked for theft of Rs 96 lakh raw material

A case of alleged theft and misappropriation of raw materials valued at Rs 96 lakh has come to light at the Manakpur-based unit of Dabur India Limited, a leading fast-moving consumer goods manufacturer.

Acting on a complaint filed by the company’s unit head, the police registered a case against seven individuals—including a senior manager and another official—while also initiating an investigation.

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According to the complaint, raw materials were pilfered from the company’s unit in the Baddi industrial area, sold to other firms and subsequently re-sold to Dabur India Limited, resulting in the misappropriation of lakhs of rupees. In its complaint, the company has claimed a loss of approximately Rs 96 lakh spanning across June-July, besides some earlier months.

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According to the complaint, fraudulent gate passes were created to remove valuable herbs, such as ‘ashwagandha’ and ‘shatavari’, from the company’s store. Using these passes, the raw materials were loaded into trucks and transported out of the company premises. It is alleged that these goods were sold to firms identified as Apex Electronics and Swastik Enterprises and were subsequently resold to Dabur India Limited.

The company has alleged that this entire process involved theft and embezzlement amounting to approximately Rs 96 lakh.

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Baddi SP Vinod Dhiman stated that a case has been registered at the Manpura police station under Sections 316(4), 317(2), 318(4) and 61(2) of the BNS for criminal breach of trust, dishonest receipt of retention of stolen property, cheating and criminal conspiracy based on the complaint filed by the unit head of Dabur. A detailed investigation into the matter is underway.