7 Covid cases in Himachal

Shimla, May 22
Seven Covid cases were reported in the state in the past 24 hours. The number of positive cases till now is 2,85,010. Three cases were reported from Bilaspur and one each from Chamba, Hamirpur, Kangra and Solan districts. — TNS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Thundershower, rain lash north India; cause power blackouts, flights chaos, temperature falls by 11 degrees
Region gets first wet cyclonic storm of the season accompani...
India-Japan key pillars of stable, secure Indo-Pacific region: PM Modi says in op-ed in Japanese newspaper
Penned an op-ed on the vibrant relations between India and J...
Government-Opposition slugfest over cut in fuel taxes
FM Nirmala Sitharaman clarifies excise reduction borne by Ce...