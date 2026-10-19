7-day Dasehra festival begins at Dharamsala

The district-level Dussehra festival began at the historic Police Ground in Dharamsala on Sunday, with Conservator of Forests Basu Kaushal inaugurating the celebrations in the presence of councillors of the Dharamsala Municipal Corporation.

The seven-day festival, which began on October 18, will continue till October 24. It will feature cultural programmes, star nights and traditional festivities. The snow-clad Dhauladhar ranges in the backdrop and a bustling fairground lined with shopping stalls have added to the festive atmosphere at the venue.

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The opening day featured a Lahauli dance performance by Pangwal Rang Manch, followed by a star night featuring singer Gaurav Kaundal. On October 19, Pinaak Band and Himachali Jodi are scheduled to entertain the audience.

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The main Dussehra celebrations on October 20 will be attended by the Deputy Commissioner and the Superintendent of Police, Kangra, as chief guests. The traditional burning of the effigies of Ravana, Kumbhkaran and Meghnath will be followed by a laser show, performances by 7-BAND and a DJ dance group.

The fair has drawn residents and visitors to its stalls, with shoppers browsing a range of goods during the festive season. People from different walks of life have been visiting the venue, reflecting the diverse social and cultural character of Dharamsala.

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Known for its fireworks, the town’s Dussehra celebrations mark the triumph of good over evil. The week-long event combines cultural performances, shopping and traditional rituals, providing residents and visitors an opportunity to participate in the festivities against the backdrop of the Dhauladhar ranges.