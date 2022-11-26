7-day NSS camp concludes

Chamba, November 25
A seven-day National Service Scheme (NSS) camp concluded at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Sarol near Chamba on Thursday. Principal Devesh Narayan said the NSS volunteers made people aware of the importance of sanitation by cleaning the campus daily.
