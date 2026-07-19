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Home / Himachal Pradesh / 7-day refresher course for umpires, match referees by HPCA begins in Dharamsala

7-day refresher course for umpires, match referees by HPCA begins in Dharamsala

The sessions will include classroom discussions, practical exercises, case studies and interactive learning modules led by experienced instructors

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Deepankar Sharda
Tribune News Service
Dharamsala, Updated At : 07:16 PM Jul 19, 2026 IST
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The refresher course will be held in two batches and aims to enhance the knowledge, skills and decision-making abilities of umpires and match referees in accordance with the latest laws of cricket, playing conditions and match management protocols.
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The Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) on Sunday started the seven-day long Umpires’ and Match Referees’ Refresher Course 2026 at the HPCA Cricket Stadium, Dharamsala.

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The refresher course will be held in two batches and aims to enhance the knowledge, skills and decision-making abilities of umpires and match referees in accordance with the latest laws of cricket, playing conditions and match management protocols.

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The programme will provide participants with an opportunity to update themselves on recent amendments to the Laws of Cricket, improve their on-field officiating standards and strengthen their understanding of the responsibilities associated with match officiating. The sessions will include classroom discussions, practical exercises, case studies and interactive learning modules led by experienced instructors.

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By conducting regular refresher courses, the association seeks to maintain high standards of officiating and ensure that matches are conducted professionally and in line with the guidelines of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The course is expected to witness the participation of umpires and match referees from across Himachal Pradesh, providing them with a platform to refresh their knowledge, exchange experiences and further enhance their officiating capabilities.

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