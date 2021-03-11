7 huts gutted in Nalagarh

Tribune News Service

Solan, June 11

Seven huts were destroyed in a massive fire that broke out at Jhira village in Nalagarh around 10 am today. Nine goats,15 hens and two buffalo calves were burnt to death. No loss of human life was reported.

Migrants, who resided in the huts, tried to douse the flames, which became uncontrollable, and they had to call the Fire Department.