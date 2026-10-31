7 Shimla wards to get new playgrounds

The Shimla Municipal Corporation (MC) on Friday approved proposals to develop sports facilities in seven wards at an estimated cost of Rs 2.20 crore at its monthly House meeting held here. Playgrounds will be developed in Sangti, Dhalli, Fagli, Kanlog, Tutikandi, New Shimla and Vikasnagar. The move will address the shortage of recreational spaces for children and youth in several parts of the city.

In Sangti ward, a playground will be developed in the Housing Board Colony at a cost of Rs 26.57 lakh. Another will come up at the Tibetan Colony in Dhingudhar, Dhalli ward, at an estimated cost of Rs 43.19 lakh. In Fagli ward, a playground will be developed near the Government Senior Secondary School, Lalpani, at a cost of Rs 24.37 lakh. Playgrounds will also be developed in Tutikandi ward, Sector 3 of New Shimla and Vikasnagar ward.

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The House also approved a proposal to designate no-feeding zones in 10 wards of the city. In the first phase, restrictions will be imposed at prominent public places in these wards. The SMC will also identify designated feeding points where residents can feed stray dogs.

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The corporation aims to regulate the feeding of stray dogs at public places to minimise inconvenience to commuters and residents. The designated feeding points are expected to provide an organised alternative for people who feed stray dogs.