Home / Himachal Pradesh / 7 students, 1 teacher injured as school bus falls into gorge

7 students, 1 teacher injured as school bus falls into gorge

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Nahan, Updated At : 02:30 AM Oct 17, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Parents have accused the school management of negligence, alleging that an unfit vehicle was allowed to operate on the route. Photo for representation only
A school bus belonging to Bal Bharti Public School, Solan, met with an accident this afternoon near the border of Sirmaur and Solan districts, in Maryog Briudi village under Dado Devaria Panchayat of Pachhad subdivision. The mini bus reportedly went off the road and rolled down into a gorge after developing a technical fault.

According to sources, around 14 to 15 students and teachers were onboard at the time of the mishap. Seven students and one teacher sustained injuries in the incident. On receiving information, local residents and parents rushed to the spot and rescued the injured. They were immediately taken to the regional hospital in Solan in private vehicles.

Medical authorities confirmed that all injured students were given first aid and discharged later in the evening, while the injured teacher remains under treatment.

Parents have accused the school management of negligence, alleging that an unfit vehicle was allowed to operate on the route. They also recalled that a similar accident involving a bus from the same school occurred on this very road last year.

Pachhad Police Station SHO Jai Singh said an investigation officer was sent to the spot. “Seven injured students have been discharged after preliminary treatment at Solan hospital, while the teacher is still undergoing medical care. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway,” he said.

