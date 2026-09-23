7 students of Himachal Pradesh University arrested for 'obstructing police duty'

As many as seven students have been arrested for allegedly obstructing police duty and creating disorder at the Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) today.

The accused have been identified as Kamlesh, a resident of Karsog, Mandi, Pravesh, a resident of Shillai, Sirmaur, Mukesh, a resident of Churah, Chamba, Ashish, a resident of Nankhari, Shimla, Kishore Kumar, a resident of Kullu, Happy, a resident of Thunag, Mandi, and Chaman, a resident of Churah.

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According to the police, the action came when several students allegedly obstructed police personnel while they were discharging their duty at the university, thus creating disorder at the scene.

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Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Shimla, Gaurav Singh said that the situation was brought under control with the assistance of the Quick Reaction Team (QRT), following which seven youths were brought to Police Station, West.

He said a case under sections 126/170 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) had been registered and an investigation is under way.