7-time Congress MLA GR Musafir to fight as Independent from Pachhad seat

Tribune News Service

Solan, October 25

Congress rebel GR Musafir filed his nomination as an Independent candidate from the Pachhad seat in Sirmaur district today, making the going tough for the Congress.

The seven-time MLA, who was denied ticket after his three successive electoral losses, had announced last week his decision to fight as an Independent candidate after the Congress gave ticket to Dyal Pyari, a former BJP leader.

Musafir will dent the party’s voter bank in the non-Hattee belt where Dyal Pyari is hoping to make the maximum gains. The development has come as a blessing in disguise for BJP candidate Reena Kashyap. She is expected to gain in the Trans-Giri belt where the Hattee community has got the Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. This development can improve her electoral prospects further.

Musafir had lost the 2019 byelection by a narrow margin of 2,742 votes. He had polled 19,306 votes while Dyal Pyari, who had contested as an Independent candidate, had remained third. Reena Kashyap had won the seat in her maiden attempt.

#Sirmaur #solan