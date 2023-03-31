 7 years on, inn at Tanda medical college not yet functional : The Tribune India

7 years on, inn at Tanda medical college not yet functional

The foundation stone being laid by former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh in April 2016.



Ravinder Sood

Palampur, March 30

The state government has not been able to commission inn for the attendants of patients at Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College & Hospital, Tanda, for the past seven years. Former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh laid the foundation stone of the inn in April 2016.

Building of the inn at the Tanda medical college.

Information gathered by The Tribune revealed that former Members of Parliament (MPs) Shanta Kumar and Chandresh Kumari had given Rs 25 lakh each from the Members of Parliament Local Area Development (MPLAD) funds for the project. Later, at the requests of the management of the Tanda medical college (TMC), Shanta Kumar also got Rs 2 crore sanctioned from Bharat Heavy Electrical Limited under the corporate social responsibility programme.

Rs 2.5 crore spent

  • Former MPs Shanta Kumar and Chandresh Kumari had given Rs 25 lakh each from the MPLAD funds for the project
  • Bharat Heavy Electrical Limited had also given Rs 2 crore under the Corporate Social Responsibility programme

A senior officer of the TMC said the administration of the medical college had already completed the building and written to the Principal Secretary (Health) for handing over the inn to the Red Cross Society as the college had no infrastructure to run the inn. However, the Principal Secretary of Health is yet to take a decision on the matter.

Meanwhile, Shanta Kumar said he was deeply hurt by the non-cooperative attitude of the state governments in the past seven years. He said he had discussed this matter with the previous Jai Ram Thakur-led government and Secretary of Health many times, but to no avail.

Shanta said when the TMC management told him in 2017 that it was not possible to construct the inn with a meager amount of Rs 50 lakh, he got an additional amount of Rs 2 crore sanctioned from Bharat Heavy Electrical Limited. Another firm withdrew their commitment to give Rs 2 crore owing to the lukewarm approach of the state government, he added.

It is estimated that over 500 patients visit different departments of the TMC every day. Almost all the medical emergencies from the government hospitals of Kangra, Chamba, Hamirpur, and Una districts are referred to the Tanda medical college.

Many of the patients coming to the medical college are poor, thus their attendants are unable to afford accommodation in hotels or guest houses. Due to the lack of affordable accommodation facilities in the vicinity, hundreds of attendants have to stay in the corridors or on the ground of the medical institute.

