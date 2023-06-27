7-yr-old physically abused in school

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 26

A 12-year-old student of a school in the Summer Hill area of the city has allegedly been sexually assaulting a seven-year-old girl student. The police have registered a case under the POCSO Act and started investigation.

The crime came to light after the victim’s family lodged a complaint with the district police. As per police sources, the accused had been touching the private parts of the victim ‘inappropriately’ for the past sometime. When the girl narrated her trauma to her parents, they lodged a complaint at women police station in Shimla. The police are investigating the case to establish whether it is a case of digital rape or not. The boy would be presented before the juvenile board.

Navdeep Singh, Additional SP (City), said, “A case under Section 376 and the POCSO Act has been registered. We have recorded the statements of the minor boy, the victim and staff members of the school. We are verifying different aspects of the case and a few sections may be changed or new sections may be added, as per the investigation.”