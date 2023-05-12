70,000 cases to be taken up in Lok Adalat tomorrow

Our Correspondent

Shimla, May 11

As many as 70,000 cases have been identified by different courts for settlement before the upcoming National Lok Adalat on May 13.

About 1.50 lakh traffic challan cases at pre-litigation stage have been identified and SMSes have already been sent to traffic violators through bulk SMS gateway to facilitate paying of the compounding fee online without any physical appearance before the compounding authority. This figure may increase to 2 lakh.

As per directions of the Acting Chief Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan, who is also the Executive Chairperson, Himachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority, a special online Lok Adalat for motor vehicles challan cases at the pre-litigation stage along with the National Lok Adalat is also being organised, said Prem Pal Ranta, Member Secretary of HP State Legal services Authority.

He said that for the National Lok Adalat, a record number of cases have been identified both at pre-litigation and post-litigation stage.