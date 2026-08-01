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Home / Himachal Pradesh / 70 become Congress members in Shimla

70 become Congress members in Shimla

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 08:04 PM Aug 01, 2026 IST
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Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Vikramaditya Singh addresses a gathering in Shimla on Friday.
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As many as 70 people became the members of the Congress in the presence of Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Vikramaditya Singh at the party headquarters in Shimla on Friday. The minister welcomed the new members into the party and said that the Congress represented a strong ideology committed to the unity and development of the country and the state.

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He said that the manner in which the youth and students were being subjected to atrocities in the country was extremely unfortunate. He referred to the NEET paper leak controversy and said that it had severely affected the future of young aspirants. He alleged that the lathi-charge and firing on protesting students in New Delhi was unfortunate. “The time has come for everyone to unite and raise their voice against such injustice,” he added.

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District Congress Committee (Rural) president Harikrishan Himral said that the party's support base in the Shimla (Rural) Assembly constituency was expanding steadily.

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