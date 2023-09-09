70 persons examined at medical camp for disaster-hit in Mandi

Tribune News Service

Mandi, September 8

Two NGOs, the True Hope Foundation and National Medicos Organisation, today organised a medical camp for 19 disaster-affected families in Ladbadhol tehsil of Mandi district. As many as 70 people from the 19 families were examined at the camp.

Yograj Dogra, general secretary of the True Hope Foundation, said the NGO will be organising 20 medical camps in the flood-affected areas of the state in the coming days. “This was the first such medical camp,” the general secretary said. He added apart from health check-up, ration kits were being given to the affected people.

