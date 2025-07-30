DT
Home / Himachal Pradesh / 70 roads blocked, water and power supply hit due to landslides in Kangra district

70 roads blocked, water and power supply hit due to landslides in Kangra district

Potable water supply disrupted at nearly 50 locations
Kulwinder Sandhu
Tribune News Service
Dharamsala, Updated At : 11:24 AM Jul 30, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
The Rehlu-Kila-Bodu Sarana road closed due to landslide near Shahpur in Kangra district. Photo: Kamal Jeet
Intermittent moderate to heavy rain over the past several days triggered landslides at multiple locations in Kangra district, blocking at least 70 roads, including key national and state highways as well as several link roads.

According to reports reaching the district headquarters, 70 roads were found blocked on Wednesday morning, mainly due to landslides. More than 40 of these roads have since been cleared of debris and reopened for traffic.

A bridge on the Jawalaji–Khundian road was damaged, halting vehicular movement via Surani. The alternate route via Gummer–Kota–Baggi was also blocked due to landslides.

In the Shahpur area, at least 11 roads have been rendered impassable. These include the Bhanala-Drini road, Drini-Boh road, Boh-Lam road, Ridkmar-Kutharna road, Bhitloo-Kut road, Chadhi-Ghera road, Ghera-Kareri road, Kareri-Kutharna road, Ridkmar-Ghatarda road (washed away), Rait-Nerti road, and Shahpur-Chakban-Lapiana road.

Deputy Commissioner Hemraj Bairwa said most of the main highways have now been cleared for traffic. However, he urged commuters to exercise caution while passing through landslide-prone areas, as rain continues in several parts of the district.

Meanwhile, potable water supply has been disrupted at nearly 50 locations. Power infrastructure has also taken a hit, with damage reported to transformers and supply lines at 45 locations across the district.

A spokesman of the district administration claimed that the authorities were working round the clock to restore essential services and clear blocked roads, as rain is expected to persist.

