70-yr-old Sundernagar man dies of swine flu

A 70-year-old man from Dadyal village under Sundernagar subdivision of Mandi district, identified as Mahender, died of swine flu while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Chandigarh. His last rites were performed yesterday as per the protocol.

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Civil Hospital, Sundernagar, was informed about the death today, following which a Health Department team visited the deceased’s residence. The team provided masks to family members and advised them to follow necessary precautions to prevent the possible spread of the infection.

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Health officials instructed the family to immediately inform the hospital if any member develops symptoms associated with swine flu. As a precautionary measure, the family has also been advised to restrict visits by outsiders for the time being.

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Confirming the case, Chief Medical Officer, Mandi, Ashok Chauhan, said the hospital received information about the death today. Subsequently, a health team visited the family and issued all necessary guidelines and safety instructions.

Officials have urged the family to remain vigilant and seek medical attention promptly if symptoms appear.