700 pupils of IHM-Hamirpur working in big hotels: ADM

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, March 16

Over 700 students of the Institute of Hotel Management here are working in big hotels in India and abroad. Jitender Sanjta, Additional District Magistrate, who is also principal of the IHM, said this while speaking on the ‘Theme Lunch’ programme organised in the institute here.

The ADM said the tenth batch of the institute would roll out this year. The institute had 120 seats of B.Sc in tourism catering and hospitality filled by a national-level test. He added that the IHM had seen 100 per cent placements in the past few years for salaries ranging from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 4.5 lakh lakh per annum.—