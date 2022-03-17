700 pupils of IHM-Hamirpur working in big hotels: ADM

Hamirpur, March 16
Over 700 students of the Institute of Hotel Management here are working in big hotels in India and abroad. Jitender Sanjta, Additional District Magistrate, who is also principal of the IHM, said this while speaking on the ‘Theme Lunch’ programme organised in the institute here.
The ADM said the tenth batch of the institute would roll out this year. The institute had 120 seats of B.Sc in tourism catering and hospitality filled by a national-level test. He added that the IHM had seen 100 per cent placements in the past few years for salaries ranging from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 4.5 lakh lakh per annum.—
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Increase airpower, have more long-range weapons: Parliamentary panel
Induction of light combat aircraft & fighter aircraft to off...
'Will stall flight of youth abroad': Bhagwant Mann takes oath as Punjab CM
Will work together for Punjab’s growth and welfare of its pe...
AgustaWestland scam: Ex-Def Secy, four IAF men named in chargesheet
Rs 3,600-cr scam pertains to alleged bribery for purchase of...
Michael Schumacher, Maria Sharapova in Gurugram FIR
A luxury housing project which failed to take off, was publi...