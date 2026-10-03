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Home / Himachal Pradesh / 7,000 vehicles enter Himachal via Parwanoo as long weekend sparks tourist rush

7,000 vehicles enter Himachal via Parwanoo as long weekend sparks tourist rush

Traffic policemen faced an arduous task in ensuring the smooth movement of vehicles, with additional personnel being deployed in Kasauli area since Friday

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Ambika Sharma
Tribune News Service
Solan, Updated At : 08:27 PM Oct 03, 2026 IST
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Long weekend leads to traffic chaos on Parwanoo-Solan highway
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Vehicular traffic was at its peak on the Parwanoo-Solan highway, with a large number of tourists travelling to Shimla, Chail, Kasauli, Barog and Solan in view of the long weekend.

An official of the state Taxes Department said about 7,000 vehicles had entered the state from Parwanoo yesterday, while 3,500 had entered today till 6 pm. The number was likely to increase further, he added. On an average, 3,000 to 3,500 vehicles enter the state through Parwanoo on weekends.

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Related News: Heavy tourist rush triggers massive traffic jams in Himachal's Shimla, Manali, Dharamsala

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With several residential and major public schools holding annual functions since yesterday, a number of VVIPs were seen travelling to Kasauli and Sanawar, putting the police on alert. The narrow, single-lane roads proved insufficient to handle the burgeoning traffic influx. Tourists travelling in luxury cars faced difficulties negotiating the narrow curves of the Dharampur-Kasauli roads, where vehicles parked outside hotels added to the traffic congestion.

Traffic policemen faced an arduous task in ensuring the smooth movement of vehicles, with additional personnel being deployed in the Kasauli area since yesterday.

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With vehicles queuing up along the highway, traffic chaos was especially visible around the Parwanoo toll tax barrier. A large influx of vehicles was also seen around Solan as well as Kandaghat, where the police had to work hard to regulate traffic.

“Ever since the Parwanoo-Solan highway has been four-laned, managing traffic has become a herculean task as one faces an immense rush of vehicles during weekends. The fact that the journey to tourist destinations like Kasauli and Shimla has become shorter has led to a sharp increase in the number of motorists travelling to the hills,” observed Ravi, a Kasauli resident.

The police will face an equally challenging task of managing traffic tomorrow when the entire tourist influx heads back through the highway. Residents living along the major roads preferred to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary travel to escape the traffic chaos.

SP Solan Sai Dattatreya Varma said, “Ten additional policemen have been deputed in the Kasauli area to regulate vehicular traffic smoothly, while additional force will be deployed on the Solan-Parwanoo highway tomorrow as tourists head back after spending the weekend.”

With tourists preferring shorter journeys, destinations such as Solan and Chail are emerging as popular tourist destinations in the state. Chail has recently been rated among the most sought-after tourist destinations by major travel websites.

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