7073 persons applied for gun licences in in Himachal

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 2

As many as 7073 persons applied for gun licences in Himachal during the past three years ending February 2022, mainly on the pretext of self defence and protection of crops.

Maximum number of 1,512 applications were received in Kangra district, followed by Shimla (1,120), Mandi (1,002), Solan (941), Sirmaur (669) and Una (601), Kullu (368), Hamirpur (364), Bilaspur (230) and Chamba (164). The lowest number of 14 and 88 applications was received in tribal districts of Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur, respectively.

During the past three years, 5,106 gun licenses were issued which included 2344 for self defence and 2,696 for protection of crops and domestic animals from wild animals. The maximum number of 1,677 licences was granted in Kangra district while 652 and 630 licences were given in Mandi and Shimla district.

The authorities are ensuring that only those persons who fulfill the parameters are given arm licences and even during renewal of licence, proper verification is done.

In a relief to gun licence holders, the Ministry of Home Affairs has increased the period of renewal of Arm license from three to five years but renewal would be done only after proper verification. Concealing any information regarding possession of arm license would be treated as an offence, said officials. —