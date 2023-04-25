70K vacancies cripple govt departments’’ working

Tribune News Service

Pratibha Chauhan

Shimla, April 24

With nearly 23,000 vacancies, the Education Department is the worst hit on account of a total of 70,000 posts lying vacant in various government departments in the state.

The exact figure regarding the vacancies in various departments, boards and corporations was placed before the Cabinet sub-committee on employment generation, which held its meeting here today. The meeting was chaired by Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan. Other members of the sub-committee, including Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi and Education Minister Rohit Thakur, were also present.

The sub-committee will place its recommendations before the Cabinet regarding ways to generate employment opportunities in the state. The Congress had promised to provide one lakh jobs annullay, both in the government and private sector, to the youth of the state.

There are a total of 1,20,989 posts in the Education Department — higher education (48,205) and elementary education (72,784) — but the number of vacancies is also high (22,974). The problem is graver in the elementary wing, which has 13,383 vacancies against 9,591 in higher education, of which 4,405 will be filled through promotions.

Data presented by the government during the Assembly session had revealed that several primary schools were without a teacher and many were being run by a single teacher.

The total sanctioned strength in government departments, boards and corporations is 3,08,894, of which 70,013 posts are lying vacant.

The other departments having a worrisome vacancy position include the PWD with 15,816, Health and Family Welfare (10,199), Transport (2,425), Police (2,249), Rural Development (1,658), Agriculture (1,340), HP State Electricity Board (997) and Forest (593).

Chauhan said the government would prioritise filling vacancies in the Education Department so that studies were not affected. The Cabinet sub-committee would hold a meeting with the Education Department on the issue tomorrow.