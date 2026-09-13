71 roads remain blocked across Himachal; rain to continue till September 19

As many as 71 roads continue to remain blocked across Himachal Pradesh after being damaged by torrential rains during the ongoing monsoon season.

According to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), of the total blocked roads, 32 are in Mandi, 19 in Kullu, 10 in Kangra, three each in Shimla, Sirmaur and Una, and one in Lahaul and Spiti. In addition, five transformers are disrupted in Shimla and three in Kullu, while 24 drinking water supply schemes are also disrupted in Shimla.

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Meanwhile, light to moderate rain is very likely to continue across the state until September 17 and in the plains and mid-hills until September 19. Minimum temperatures are expected to remain normal across the state during this period, while maximum temperatures are likely to drop by 2°C to 3°C.

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Light to moderate rain continued in isolated places across the state, while the weather remained clear in most parts. Nahan received 48 mm of rain, Solan 15.8 mm, Una 12.4 mm and Shimla 3 mm.

The maximum temperature in Shimla was 21.3°C, Dharamshala 29°C, Manali 26.5°C, Solan 28°C, Kangra 32.6°C, Una 32.6°C, Sundernagar 32.6°C, Bhuntar 33.1°C, Bilaspur 32°C, Kalpa 24°C, Kufri 20.3°C, Nahan 25.7°C and Chamba 29.6°C.

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The highest maximum temperature in the state was 34°C, recorded in Mandi, while the lowest minimum temperature was 9.6°C, recorded in Tabo in Lahaul and Spiti.