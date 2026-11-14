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Home / Himachal Pradesh / 71-year-old woman run over by truck, dies in Shimla

71-year-old woman run over by truck, dies in Shimla

Vidya Devi was walking along the roadside in Bhattakufar when the truck hit her from behind

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 06:47 PM Nov 14, 2026 IST
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Incident occurred near Bhattakufar when a truck coming from behind ran her over, leaving her seriously injured. Representative image/File
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A 71-year-old woman was killed after being run over by a truck in the Bhattakufar area of Shimla while she was walking along the roadside.

The deceased has been identified as Vidya Devi, a local resident.

The incident occurred near Bhattakufar when a truck coming from behind ran her over, leaving her seriously injured.

Local residents rushed her to Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) for treatment. However, she later succumbed to her injuries. They also informed the police, who reached the spot and initiated an investigation.

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Shimla SSP Gaurav Singh said a case had been registered and an investigation was underway.

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