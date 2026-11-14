71-year-old woman run over by truck, dies in Shimla

A 71-year-old woman was killed after being run over by a truck in the Bhattakufar area of Shimla while she was walking along the roadside.

The deceased has been identified as Vidya Devi, a local resident.

The incident occurred near Bhattakufar when a truck coming from behind ran her over, leaving her seriously injured.

Local residents rushed her to Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) for treatment. However, she later succumbed to her injuries. They also informed the police, who reached the spot and initiated an investigation.

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Shimla SSP Gaurav Singh said a case had been registered and an investigation was underway.