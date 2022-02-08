714 new Covid cases, 7 deaths reported in Himachal Pradesh

Tribune News Service

Shimla, February 7

A total of 714 new Covid-19 cases were recorded today. Seven persons succumbed to the virus in the past 24 hours.

The total active case load in the state today was 5,431. With this, the total number of positive cases has risen to 2,77,236. The fatality figure reached at 4,033. Three fatalties took place in Shimla and one each in Solan, Kangra, Mandi and Bilaspur.

The highest number of 167 cases were reported in Kangra, followed by 119 in Mandi, 118 in Shimla, 80 in Hamirpur, 57 in Bilaspur, 48 in Solan, 46 in Bilaspur, 38 in Sirmour, 18 in Una, 14 in Kullu, five in Kinnaur and four in Lahaul Spiti.