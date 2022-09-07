72 new Covid cases in Himachal Pradesh

Shimla, September 6
As many as 72 Covid cases were reported in the state today, taking the tally to 311,413. However, there was no death due to the virus. The number of active cases declined to 521.
The highest number of 22 cases was recorded in Kangra, followed by 10 in Shimla, seven each in Sirmaur and Kullu, six in Bilaspur, five each in Una and Chamba, four each in Solan and Mandi and two in Kinnaur.
