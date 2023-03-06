73 cases of Pong Dam oustees rejected by settlement office

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, March 5

Two years after their cases were referred to the settlement office at Dharamsala, the landless Pong Dam oustees remain a dejected lot.

Out of the 138 cases of Pong Dam oustees that were referred by the Kangra district administration for correction in revenue records, 73 have been rejected by the settlement office at Dharamsala. No decision has been taken on the remaining 65 cases so far.

Kangra Deputy Commissioner Nipun Jindal admitted that the settlement office had rejected 73 cases that were referred to it for correction in revenue records.

Sources said over 300 landless Pong Dam oustees had applied for allotment of plots in Dehra subdivision out of which 138 cases were referred to the settlement office by the district administration.

The Tribune had earlier highlighted the plight of these persons residing in various villages of Dehra subdivision. Many of them were living without power and water connections as they did not have any land in their name.

These oustees were landless labourers working for landlords in villages located on banks of the Beas. They had settled on the common land of various villages. After the construction of Pong Dam, their houses got submerged in water. They were not given any compensation as there was no land in their names.

These persons moved uphill and settled on the village common land again. In 1980s the common land on which these persons had settled was classified as forest land by the state government. After that, these persons were seen as encroachers on forest land due to which they were not provided any amenities, including power and water connections.

After The Tribune highlighted their plight, power and water connections were provided to landless Pong Dam oustees at Nandpur village. The DC initiated the process of allotment of land to landless oustees and fixed December 31, 2021, as deadline for completing the process. It has been, however, more than 15 months since the deadline expired, but the applicants have not got land transferred in their names.

Sources said the efforts to get amended the entries in the revenue records had not been successful. Those affected have now decided to make an appeal to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to get the matter resolved.