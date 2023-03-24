73 Covid cases reported, count rises to 285

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 23

The Covid-19 cases have risen sharply in the state in the recent past. From 100 active cases on March 14, the count has risen to 285 within about a week. Today, 73 positive cases were reported, the highest in several months.

The positivity rate over the past few days was higher than 5 per cent. On Thursday, the positivity rate was 8.6 per cent. Of 285 active cases, only 10 patients admitted to hospitals.