73 Covid cases reported, count rises to 285

Shimla, March 23
The Covid-19 cases have risen sharply in the state in the recent past. From 100 active cases on March 14, the count has risen to 285 within about a week. Today, 73 positive cases were reported, the highest in several months.
The positivity rate over the past few days was higher than 5 per cent. On Thursday, the positivity rate was 8.6 per cent. Of 285 active cases, only 10 patients admitted to hospitals.
