73rd R-Day celebrated with gaiety, patriotic fervour

Shimla, January 27
The 73rd Republic Day was celebrated with gaiety and fervour across the state. Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar unfurled the Tricolour and took salute at the march past organised in Shimla yesterday. Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur was also present on the occasion.
The functions were organised at all district headquarters in which the chief guests unfurled the Tricolour and paid homage to the martyrs and freedom fighters who made supreme sacrifices for the nation.
The march past was presented by the contingents of Army, Indo-Tibet Border Police, Himachal Pradesh Armed Police, state police, Home Guard jawans, fire services, Himachal Pradesh postal services and disaster management personnel, former servicemen, National Cadet Corps and National Service Scheme Cadets.
Tableaux highlighting various development activities of different departments formed a part of the celebration. A drill by the Naga Regiment was lauded by all. Due to inclement weather and snowfall, the cultural programme was organised at the historic Gaiety Theatre. A skit on an awareness programme regarding Covid pandemic was performed by artistes of the Information and Public Relations. The culture troupes from North Zone Cultural Centre (Punjab) also performed on the occasion.
Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj, Mayor Satya Kaundal, MLA Balbir Verma, Chief Secretary Ram Subhag Singh, Director General of Police Sanjay Kundu and other senior civil, police and military officers were also present on the occasion.
Winners felicitated
- The tableaux of the Rural Development and the Health and Family Welfare Departments were given the first prize jointly
- The Shimla Municipal Corporation and the Education Department won the 2nd and the 3rd prizes, respectively
- The Governor presented the prizes to the winners in the presence of the Chief Minister
