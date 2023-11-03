Rs 74 lakh given as house rent to rain-affected families: Govt

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 2

The state government has been providing assistance to the disaster-affected families who were rendered homeless due to the disaster which shook many parts of the state during the monsoons. An amount of Rs 74.25 lakh had been provided as house rent to 246 families till now, stated a press statement released by government today.

A spokesperson of the state government said, “As many as 55 disaster-affected families were being provided house rent in both urban and rural areas in district Bilaspur. This includes 44 families in Ghumarwin, nine families in Jhandutta and two in Bilaspur.”

Nirmala Devi, a resident of Jhandutta, said that her house was damaged by the disaster rendering her family homeless and she had no place to live. In the hour of distress, the state government made arrangements for her family to stay in a relief camp and now she has been shifted to a rented house.

She added that the government was providing her family a financial assistance of Rs 5,000 per month to pay the house rent. Along with this, free LPG connection and ration was also being provided free of cost. Similar tale was shared by Suresh Kumar of Bilaspur, who said a sum of Rs 5,000 was being given to him.

“As many as 73 families, who were staying in relief camps in Kangra district, have shifted to rented accommodation, out of which seven families are from Kangra subdivision, 13 from Jawali, 24 Nurpur, 11 from Dheera and 18 families are from Jwalamukhi sub-division. The state government was going to provide assistance of Rs 21.90 lakh to these families as house rent,” added the spokesperson.

