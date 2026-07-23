DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / 75 dead in Himachal during monsoon; 136 roads still blocked

75 dead in Himachal during monsoon; 136 roads still blocked

64 transformers continue to be disrupted and 375 water supply schemes are disrupted across the state

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 07:35 PM Jul 23, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Heavy rain is likely to continue in Himachal Pradesh till July 29, with orange and yellow alerts in place. Image credit/File photo
Advertisement

As many as 75 persons have died in the state since the beginning of the monsoon season, Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi said here on Thursday. He also informed that 136 roads across the state remain blocked, while 64 transformers continue to be disrupted due to damage caused by torrential rains. Additionally, 375 water supply schemes are disrupted across the state.

Advertisement

Of the blocked roads, 50 are in Mandi, 23 in Sirmaur, 20 in Shimla, 18 in Chamba, 12 in Kullu, six in Kangra, five in Lahaul and Spiti, and one each in Bilaspur and Una. Similarly, of the disrupted transformers, 30 are in Kullu, 22 in Sirmaur, 10 in Shimla and two in Chamba.

Advertisement

Of the disrupted water supply schemes, 158 are in Kangra, 139 in Chamba, 36 in Shimla, 23 in Mandi, 10 in Sirmaur and nine in Hamirpur.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, heavy rain is likely to continue in Himachal Pradesh till July 29, with orange and yellow alerts in place. For July 24, yellow alerts have been issued for Solan, Kangra, Bilaspur and Sirmaur, with heavy rain likely at isolated places in these districts. Light rain is also expected at isolated places in the remaining districts. However, minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to remain near normal in most parts of the state till July 29.

Light to moderate rain continued in many parts of the state during the past 24 hours. Naina Devi in Bilaspur recorded 60 mm of rainfall, the highest in the state. Manali recorded 35 mm, followed by Nahan with 27.8 mm, Paonta Sahib 12.4 mm, Una 11.4 mm and Shimla 3.6 mm.

Advertisement

Minimum temperatures remained near normal across the state, ranging between 9°C and 26°C, while maximum temperatures were 2°C to 3°C above normal and ranged between 17°C and 35°C.

The maximum temperature was 21.2°C in Shimla, 27.1°C in Dharamsala, 21°C in Manali, 28.6°C in Solan, 27.4°C in Kangra, 29.3°C in Mandi, 28.8°C in Sundernagar, 29°C in Bilaspur, 18.4°C in Kufri, 17.7°C in Keylong, 22°C in Kalpa, 17.9°C in Narkanda, 27°C in Bhuntar, 27.2°C in Nahan, 27.9°C in Reckong Peo and 22.3°C in Chamba.

The highest maximum temperature in the state was 31.2°C, recorded in Una, while the lowest minimum temperature was 11°C in Bharmour of Chamba district.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts