75 dead in Himachal during monsoon; 136 roads still blocked

As many as 75 persons have died in the state since the beginning of the monsoon season, Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi said here on Thursday. He also informed that 136 roads across the state remain blocked, while 64 transformers continue to be disrupted due to damage caused by torrential rains. Additionally, 375 water supply schemes are disrupted across the state.

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Of the blocked roads, 50 are in Mandi, 23 in Sirmaur, 20 in Shimla, 18 in Chamba, 12 in Kullu, six in Kangra, five in Lahaul and Spiti, and one each in Bilaspur and Una. Similarly, of the disrupted transformers, 30 are in Kullu, 22 in Sirmaur, 10 in Shimla and two in Chamba.

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Of the disrupted water supply schemes, 158 are in Kangra, 139 in Chamba, 36 in Shimla, 23 in Mandi, 10 in Sirmaur and nine in Hamirpur.

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Meanwhile, heavy rain is likely to continue in Himachal Pradesh till July 29, with orange and yellow alerts in place. For July 24, yellow alerts have been issued for Solan, Kangra, Bilaspur and Sirmaur, with heavy rain likely at isolated places in these districts. Light rain is also expected at isolated places in the remaining districts. However, minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to remain near normal in most parts of the state till July 29.

Light to moderate rain continued in many parts of the state during the past 24 hours. Naina Devi in Bilaspur recorded 60 mm of rainfall, the highest in the state. Manali recorded 35 mm, followed by Nahan with 27.8 mm, Paonta Sahib 12.4 mm, Una 11.4 mm and Shimla 3.6 mm.

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Minimum temperatures remained near normal across the state, ranging between 9°C and 26°C, while maximum temperatures were 2°C to 3°C above normal and ranged between 17°C and 35°C.

The maximum temperature was 21.2°C in Shimla, 27.1°C in Dharamsala, 21°C in Manali, 28.6°C in Solan, 27.4°C in Kangra, 29.3°C in Mandi, 28.8°C in Sundernagar, 29°C in Bilaspur, 18.4°C in Kufri, 17.7°C in Keylong, 22°C in Kalpa, 17.9°C in Narkanda, 27°C in Bhuntar, 27.2°C in Nahan, 27.9°C in Reckong Peo and 22.3°C in Chamba.

The highest maximum temperature in the state was 31.2°C, recorded in Una, while the lowest minimum temperature was 11°C in Bharmour of Chamba district.