75 donate blood in Hamirpur, 68 in Una

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, March 22

Over 75 persons donated blood to mark the martyrdom day of Bhagat Singh, Raj Guru and Sukhdev here today. The camp was organised by the Him Anchal Education Society.

NK Sharma, chairman of the Himachal Pradesh BEd Colleges Welfare Society, was the chief guest. Naveen Sharma, chairman of the society, said it had started many welfare programmes.

UNA, MARCH 22

The Una District Legal Services Authority today organised a blood donation camp at the Alternate Dispute Resolution Centre in the District Courts.

A total of 68 units of blood were donated. District and Sessions Judge Bhupesh Sharma, who inaugurated the camp, also donated blood. Later, addressing a gathering, he said every adult should donate blood, which would contribute to saving the life of a human being.

Additional District Judges Krishan Kumar and Ranjit Singh, CJM Vivek Sharma, Additional CJM Sandeep Kumar Sihag, Secretary of the District Legal Services Authority Nav Kamal, Judicial Magistrates Tarun Walia and Geetika Yadav and Assistant Commissioner Gaurav Chaudhary attended the camp. —