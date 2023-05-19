75 e-buses to be acquired: CM

PTI

Shimla, May 18

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today said that the government was planning to purchase 75 e-buses, according to a statement issued here.

Tenders for the purchase of these buses, which would ply on 75 identified routes, had been issued and the letter of award (LOA) was expected by June, it said. The fresh addition would take the total fleet strength to 170.

Dues of conductors, drivers to be paid The overtime and night allowance dues of HRTC drivers and conductors amounting to Rs 11 crore to be paid in two instalments in two months

HRTC employees and pensioners to get three per cent dearness allowance

Pending medical reimbursement bills of the employees and pensioners to be cleared, said Sukhu

“The HRTC has also identified routes to replace 225 diesel buses with e-buses,” Sukhu said while presiding over a meeting of the Transport Department.

He said that the HRTC was transitioning from diesel to electric buses in a phased manner and the current fleet already included 95 electric buses.

“The government is working to develop the required infrastructure, including charging stations, for e-buses,” he added.

Sukhu said that six green corridors were being built in the state. He added that Himachal aimed to become a role model in the country in the e-vehicle sector.

Sukhu said that reforms would be introduced to make the HRTC self-reliant and provide it with better financial resources, ensuring timely payment of salaries and pensions to its employees and pensioners.

The state government would start a recruitment drive in the HRTC to fill the vacant posts of drivers and conductors, he added.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister also reviewed the construction of the proposed bus port in Hamirpur. He said that the Himachal Pradesh Bus Stand Management and Development Authority would complete its construction in the next two years.