75 new cases in Himachal

Shimla, September 3
As many as 75 Covid cases were reported in the state today, taking the tally to 311,266. However, there was no death due to the virus. The number of active cases declined to 660.
The highest 16 cases were recorded in Kangra, followed by 12 in Shimla, 11 in Sirmaur, and eight each in Hamirpur and Kullu. — TNS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Nitish to visit Delhi to forge Opposition unity
Expected to meet Kejriwal, OP Chautala
Ahead of poll, BJP-JJP panel to sort out 'friction points'
JJP minister Babli had accused govt of graft
After Punjab, poll bug bites Himachal Pradesh doctors
Two specialists resign, another on his way out, record 12 wo...
VK Bhawra shifted, Gaurav Yadav to continue as officiating Punjab DGP
Former DGP posted Chairman of Punjab Police Housing Corporat...