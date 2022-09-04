75 new cases in Himachal

Shimla, September 3

As many as 75 Covid cases were reported in the state today, taking the tally to 311,266. However, there was no death due to the virus. The number of active cases declined to 660.

The highest 16 cases were recorded in Kangra, followed by 12 in Shimla, 11 in Sirmaur, and eight each in Hamirpur and Kullu. — TNS