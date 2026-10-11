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Home / Himachal Pradesh / 75-year-old man found dead after alleged fight with sister in Mandi

75-year-old man found dead after alleged fight with sister in Mandi

The exact circumstances surrounding his death remain unclear, and police have initiated an investigation into the incident

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Tribune News Service
Mandi, Updated At : 09:32 PM Oct 11, 2026 IST
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The deceased's body has been kept at Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Medical College and Hospital, Nerchowk, for post-mortem examination. Pic: iStock
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A 75-year-old man was found dead following an alleged altercation with his sister in the Padhar area of Mandi district on Sunday. The exact circumstances surrounding his death remain unclear, and police have initiated an investigation into the incident.

According to Police, Padhar Police Station received information on Sunday that Sher Singh had become unconscious during an argument and fight with his sister.

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Following the information, the Station House Officer (SHO), along with a police team, rushed to the spot. SDPO Padhar Lokender Singh Negi also reached the scene. Upon arrival, the police found Sher Singh, a resident of Chauhta village under Tandu Post Office, Sadar tehsil, Mandi district, dead.

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Considering the seriousness of the case, a team from the Regional Forensic Science Laboratory (RFSL) was called to examine the scene. The forensic team conducted a detailed inspection and examined relevant scientific and forensic evidence to establish the facts surrounding the incident.

The deceased's body has been kept at Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Medical College and Hospital (SLBSMCH), Nerchowk, for post-mortem examination, scheduled for October 12.

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Police said the exact cause of death would be determined after the post-mortem report becomes available. Further investigation into the case is underway.

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