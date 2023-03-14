75-yr-old first Covid casualty this year

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 13

The state recorded the first Covid-related death today since December 2 last year. A 75-year-old man died of Covid-associated pneumonia and sudden cardiopulmonary arrest in Shimla.

There are 60 active Covid cases in the state out of which six patients are admitted to hospitals.

After the latest death, the total number of persons ,who had succumbed to the virus, now stands at 4,193. On Monday, 19 new cases were reported in the state.