750 boxes of liquor seized

Tribune News Service

Shimla, July 16

A team of the Excise Department raided various locations in Bilaspur district and seized around 408 cases of Indian-made foreign liquor and country liquor.

Excise Commissioner Yunus said, “As part of a special campaign, we have got 20 cases registered under Section 43 and one under Section 39 of the Excise Act. The department has also registered an FIR in a case under Section 39 of the Act at the Jhandutta police station in Bilaspur.”

The Excise Commissioner said, “About 750 cases of illicit liquor have been seized by the teams in 196 cases. Apart from this, 47,087 litre lahan has also been seized and destroyed.”

He said, “The State Taxes and Excise Department has intensified the campaign across the state to prevent illegal selling of liquor.” He also requested the public to bring any issue related to illegal liquor to the attention of the department as soon as possible.

#Bilaspur #Shimla