Rs 750 cr received under water plan

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, April 7

The government was provided an incentive of Rs 750 crore for the current financial year. This was stated by Mahender Singh, Irrigation and Public Health Minister while addressing a public meeting at Sherva Changar village in Jhanduta in Bilaspur district yesterday.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched Jal Jeevan Mission from Red Fort on August 15 in 2019 and earmarked Rs 60, 000 crore budget for the scheme. He said the state was ranked first for third year consequently. The state had received similar incentives in the last two years — Rs 57 crore in 2020 and Rs 222 crore in 2021.

He said Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur had given special emphasis on the implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission and started a programme ‘Har ghar ko nal’ to provide potable water to every household in the state. He said that Seer Khud rivulet in the constituency would be channalised. —