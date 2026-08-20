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Home / Himachal Pradesh / 750 police personnel deployed in Shimla to ensure safety and security during the Legislative Assembly's Monsoon session

750 police personnel deployed in Shimla to ensure safety and security during the Legislative Assembly's Monsoon session

Police have divided the Assembly’s complex in three main sectors, which further have been divided into various sub sector

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 04:34 PM Aug 20, 2026 IST
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Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha, Shimla. File
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About 750 police personnel have been deployed in Shimla to ensure safety and security in view of the Monsoon session of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly which is set to commence on August 21.

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Keeping the session in mind, police have divided the Assembly’s complex in three main sectors, which further have been divided into various sub sectors. Each sub-sector is headed by a gazetted police officer, while adequate security personnel have been deployed in all sectors and sub-sectors, along with a multi-level checking and surveillance system.

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A detailed briefing was given by Anjum Ara, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Southern Range, and Gaurav Singh, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Shimla to the deployed force. During the briefing, officers and staff were given detailed guidelines regarding their duties, responsibilities, and security protocols, so that each policeman can perform their duties with complete efficiency and responsibility.

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Providing information about the security arrangements, the SSP said that special surveillance is also being maintained on all major routes entering the city. He said that strict vigil is being made at all the entry points of the city, including Shoghi, Mehli, the Mashobra-Dhali bypass, and the Tavi Mod in order to maintain any suspicious activity or movement of individuals.

“Nighttime checking and patrolling will also be ensured during the session. Additionally, police are also checking various hotels, inns and other accommodations across the city. Furthermore, the police are continuously collecting and analysing information regarding potential security challenges by maintaining active intelligence and intelligence networks,” he said.

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“A detailed traffic management plan has been implemented to ensure smooth traffic flow during the Assembly session. The Traffic Police have deployed adequate police forces at major roads, intersections and sensitive locations, and will regulate and divert traffic as needed. The plan aims to maintain smooth traffic flow and minimise inconvenience to the people,” he said.

The SSP assured that the district police are committed to ensure peaceful, safe, and smooth conduct of the monsoon session and special care is being taken to ensure that the public is not inconvenienced during security and traffic arrangements.

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