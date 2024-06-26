Rs 76 L relief given to 66 victims under SC/ST Act in Sirmaur district since 2021

Pankaj Sharma

Nahan, June 25

In the past three and a half years, Sirmaur district has distributed Rs 76.20 lakh as relief to 66 victims in 55 cases under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Sirmaur Deputy Commissioner Sumit Khimta gave this information while presiding over a meeting of the district level Vigilance and Monitoring Committee.

Khimta revealed that from 2021 to May 31, 2024, a total of 59 cases were reported under the Act. Out of these, 33 are still pending in the court, while 10 have been resolved. He emphasised the importance of providing relief to victims promptly and taking all cases of atrocities against SC/ST communities seriously.

In the last three months alone, Rs 8 lakh in relief has been issued to seven victims. Khimta instructed the police to submit monthly reports, including FIRs and medical reports, to the District Welfare Officer for all registered cases of atrocities.

Following this, the Deputy Commissioner chaired a meeting on the Prime Minister’s New 15-Point Programme for the welfare of minorities. Sirmaur district has a total population of 5,29,855 with minorities constituting 53,025 or approximately 10.01 per cent.

During the meeting, instructions were given to the District Project Officer of the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan to forward the request for increased honorarium for trainers in schools for the Gujjar community to higher authorities. Other demands included filling positions for Urdu teachers and effectively modernising madrasa education.

Khimta also emphasised the identification of eligible students from the minority communities for scholarships. He noted that, under the enhanced loan assistance scheme for economic activities, simple and attractive loan facilities are being provided to eligible and interested beneficiaries through the district and tehsil welfare offices. So far, in the financial year 2024-25, 98 beneficiaries have received Rs 4.98 crore in loan assistance. Overall, 1,508 beneficiaries in the district have been granted Rs 40.15 crore through easy loan assistance.

The Deputy Commissioner then chaired a meeting under the Manual Scavengers Act, 2013, and the district-level survey committee, established following the Supreme Court’s directives. He said that a survey of insanitary toilets across municipalities, notified area committees and all village panchayats in the district found no insanitary toilets or manual scavengers.

The meetings were conducted by District Welfare Officer Vivek Arora and were attended by various officials and non-governmental committee members.

