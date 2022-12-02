761 adopt TB patients in Himachal Pradesh

Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 1

As many as 761 persons have adopted TB patients in the state by becoming Ni-kshay Mitra under the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan. While addressing an orientation session the programme, Principal Health Secretary, Health, Subhasish Panda urged people from all sections of society to adopt TB patients as Ni-kshay Mitra for providing them nutritional and emotional support.

Director, Health Services Dr Gopal Berry said that there were around 15,000 identified TB patients in the state. Of these 62 per cent are men and 38 per cent women. He said the department had fixed the target to treat the drug-resistant patients to reduce the mortality rate.