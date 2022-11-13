77.2% polling in Solan

Tribune News Service

Solan, November 12

Solan district reported 77.24 per cent polling today. The Doon segment recorded the highest polling of 85.24 per cent, followed by Nalagarh (81.2 per cent), Kasauli (78.23 per cent), Arki 74.87 per cent and Solan (66.69 per cent).

Merely 7.58 per cent polling was registered in the first one hour till 9 am in Solan district. It gained pace later in the day with figures climbing to 24.81 per cent by 11 pm.

Dr Rajiv Saizal, Health and Family Welfare Minister, cast his vote along with his family at Anech polling booth in Kasauli, Arki MLA Sanjay Awasthy at Kander while Congress’ Kasauli candidate Vinod Sultanpuri cast vote at a Sultanpur booth.

Senior citizens turned up to vote with 105-year old Daliya Ram from Bagetu village casting his vote at the Basha booth in Solan. Another 92-year-old Asha Dei cast her vote at the Dhaked booth.