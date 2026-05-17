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Home / Himachal Pradesh / 77.97% voter turnout recorded across 6 Una urban local bodies

77.97% voter turnout recorded across 6 Una urban local bodies

Among the Nagar Panchayats, Tahliwal topped with 2,441 voters turning out of a total 2,875

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Our Correspondent
Una, Updated At : 06:03 PM May 17, 2026 IST
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First-time voter Harshita at ward number 7 polling station in Nangar Panchayat Tahliwal.
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A total of 77.97 per cent voters came out to exercise their franchise in six urban local bodies (ULBs) in Una district elections which concluded peacefully today.

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The ULBs where elections were held include Municipal Councils of Mehatpur-Basdehra and Santoshgarh besides Nagar Panchayats of Daulatpur Chowk, Gagret, Amb and Tahliwal.

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Municipal Council Mehatpur Basdehra and Santoshgarh besides Nagar Panchayat Amb have nine wards each, while Nagar Panchayats Daulatpur Chowk, Gagret and Tahliwal have seven wards each, thus making a total of 48 wards in six ULBs. One polling station was setup in each of the wards except ward number 6 in Amb where two polling booths had to be setup.

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The voter turnout in Municipal Council Santoshgarh was 5,647 out of a total 7,775 voters with a poll percentage of 72.6. In Municipal Council Mehatpur Basdehra, 4,919 voters cast their votes out of 6,338 with 77.61 per cent polling.

Among the Nagar Panchayats, Tahliwal topped with 2,441 voters turning out of a total 2,875 with 84.9 per cent polling, followed by Amb, where 4,398 people cast their votes out of 5,575 with 78.88 voting. Daulatput Chowk followed with 77.2 per cent votes with 2,354 voters polling out of 3,049 and at Gagret, the poll percentage was 76.64 with 2,054 voters casting their votes out of a total of 2,680 voters.

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Voting began at a slow pace in the morning and picked up pace as the day progressed. First time voters seemed enthusiastic, while octogenarians and physically challenged voters were also helped by the family members and polling staff to enter the booth.

A minor incident involving Una MLA Satpal Satti was reported on social media where he was seen inside ward number 6 of Santoshgarh Municipal Council. The supporter of a particular candidate, who himself was inside the booth and was shooting with his mobile camera, seemed to be objecting to the presence of the MLA in the booth, though filming inside a booth is prohibited.

The matter was later resolved.

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