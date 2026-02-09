773 state students to train at PGI under Samagra Shiksha

Samagra Shiksha is providing internship and on-the-job training to students pursuing vocational courses in healthcare at government schools. In collaboration with the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, 210 students from three districts – Sirmaur, Solan and Bilaspur - are currently undergoing training.

The students are gaining practical experience in various departments of PGIMER, including patient care, OPD services, and hospital operations, etc. The training aims to equip students with the necessary skills and knowledge to excel in their chosen field. Samagra Shiksha Director, Rajesh Sharma, emphasized the importance of practical training in building students’ confidence and preparing them for better career opportunities.

A total of 773 students from across the state will benefit from the training programme, which will be conducted in phases. The initiative is part of Samagra Shiksha’s efforts to provide students with employable skills and make them job-ready.

The training programme is designed to provide students with hands-on experience and exposure to real-world scenarios. By partnering with reputable institutions like PGIMER, Samagra Shiksha aims to bridge the gap between academic education and industry requirements. The programme’s success will be a significant step towards empowering students and making them more employable. The state is providing vocational education to students through various courses, aiming to equip them with employable skills.