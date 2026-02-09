DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / 773 state students to train at PGI under Samagra Shiksha

773 state students to train at PGI under Samagra Shiksha

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 08:27 AM Feb 09, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Students pose for a group photograph at the PGI in Chandigarh.
Advertisement

Samagra Shiksha is providing internship and on-the-job training to students pursuing vocational courses in healthcare at government schools. In collaboration with the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, 210 students from three districts – Sirmaur, Solan and Bilaspur - are currently undergoing training.

Advertisement

The students are gaining practical experience in various departments of PGIMER, including patient care, OPD services, and hospital operations, etc. The training aims to equip students with the necessary skills and knowledge to excel in their chosen field. Samagra Shiksha Director, Rajesh Sharma, emphasized the importance of practical training in building students’ confidence and preparing them for better career opportunities.

Advertisement

A total of 773 students from across the state will benefit from the training programme, which will be conducted in phases. The initiative is part of Samagra Shiksha’s efforts to provide students with employable skills and make them job-ready.

Advertisement

The training programme is designed to provide students with hands-on experience and exposure to real-world scenarios. By partnering with reputable institutions like PGIMER, Samagra Shiksha aims to bridge the gap between academic education and industry requirements. The programme’s success will be a significant step towards empowering students and making them more employable. The state is providing vocational education to students through various courses, aiming to equip them with employable skills.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts