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Home / Himachal Pradesh / 78.25 per cent voter turnout in Una district, highest 79.99 per cent in Amb

78.25 per cent voter turnout in Una district, highest 79.99 per cent in Amb

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Rajesh Sharma
Una, Updated At : 09:40 PM May 26, 2026 IST
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Voters stand in a queue to cast their vote at the Jankaur polling booth in Una subdivision on Tuesday.
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A total of 78.25 per cent voting was registered in 85 panchayats during the elections to panchayati raj institutions in Una district on Tuesday. Out of the total 134,805 electors in the first phase, 105,485, including 55,294 women, cast their vote. Long queues were seen at the polling stations since morning and enthusiasm was witnessed among first-time voters. Amb subdivision witnessed the maximum polling of 79.99 per cent, followed by Bangana (79.03 per cent), Una subdivision (77.38 per cent), Gagret (76.63 per cent) and Haroli (78.2 per cent).

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