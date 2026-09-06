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Home / Himachal Pradesh / 78 roads remain blocked across Himachal, rain likely till September 12

78 roads remain blocked across Himachal, rain likely till September 12

Mandi, Kullu worst hit; 12 transformers and eight water supply schemes also disrupted

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 07:13 PM Sep 06, 2026 IST
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People walk during rain in Shimla on Saturday. Tribune file
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As many as 78 roads remain blocked across Himachal Pradesh, while 12 transformers and eight drinking water supply schemes have also been disrupted following torrential rain during the ongoing monsoon season.

According to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), Mandi has the highest number of blocked roads at 36, followed by Kullu with 22, Kangra seven, Sirmaur five, Una three, Shimla two and Lahaul and Spiti one.

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Of the 12 disrupted transformers, 10 are in Kullu and two in Shimla. Five drinking water supply schemes have been affected in Shimla and three in Chamba.

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Meanwhile, light to moderate rain is likely to continue across the state till September 12. The minimum temperature is expected to remain normal over the next few days, while maximum temperatures may rise by 2°C to 3°C.

Light to moderate rain was reported from several parts of the state during the past 24 hours. Nahan received the highest rainfall at 53.6 mm, followed by Dharamshala at 17 mm and Shimla at 2.2 mm.

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The maximum temperature in Shimla was 25°C, while Dharamshala recorded 29.1°C, Manali 25.4°C, Solan 29°C, Kangra 29.3°C, Mandi 32.6°C, Sundernagar 32.9°C, Bhuntar 32.4°C, Bilaspur 33.5°C, Kalpa 23°C, Nahan 24.4°C and Chamba 29.3°C.

Una recorded the highest maximum temperature in the state at 34.6°C, while Keylong in Lahaul and Spiti recorded the lowest minimum temperature at 9.5°C.

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