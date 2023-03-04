780 ASHA workers to be engaged under National Health Mission

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 3

The Cabinet today decided to engage 780 ASHA workers under the National Health Mission (NHM) on an incentive basis to provide affordable and reliable healthcare services to people at the community level.

The Cabinet also approved the guidelines for the engagement of ASHA facilitators under the NHM under the Community Process Programme. It decided to transfer Rs 600 each to all girl students, and boys belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Below Poverty Line (BPL) categories for Class I to VIII through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) in lieu of providing them free school uniform. The amount would be transferred to the bank accounts of the student or his/her mother. It would benefit around 3.70 lakh students in the state.

The Cabinet also gave the go-ahead for leasing toll barriers under the Himachal Pradesh Tolls Act 1975, through the auction-cum tender process for 2023-24. It approved rationalisation of the engineering staff of the Forest Department and decided to absorb the services of 26 engineering wing officials into the Public Works Department, Jal Shakti Department, HP State Industrial Development Corporation, HP State Electricity Board and HP Power Corporation Ltd.

The Cabinet gave permission for the merger of excised civil areas from the limits of the Yol Khas Cantonment Board with the adjoining gram panchayats of Rakkar, Baghni, Tangorti Khas and Narwana Khas.