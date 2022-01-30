787 fresh Covid cases, 9 deaths in Himachal Pradesh

Shimla, January 30
Himachal Pradesh’s Covid-19 tally increased to 2,70,078 on Sunday as 787 more people tested positive for the viral disease, while the death toll climbed to 3,978 with nine fresh fatalities, a health official said.
Kangra reported the highest number of fresh cases at 148, followed by 114 in Solan, 108 in Hamirpur, 97 in Bilaspur, 83 in Sirmaur, 76 in Mandi, 69 in Una, 42 in Chamba, 29 in Shimla, 19 in Kullu and two in Kinnaur, he said.
Of the latest deaths, four were reported from Shimla, two from Kangra and one each from Chamba, Solan and Kullu.
Seven men and two women in the 40-80 age group were among those who died, the official said.
The number of active Covid-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh stands at 9,452, he said.
As many as 779 more patients have recovered from the disease. With this, the total number of recoveries in the state stands at 2,56,630, he said. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Congress fields CM Channi from a second seat, Pawan Bansal's son in Barnala, ex-mayor against Capt Amarinder
Party drops Nawanshahr MLA Angad Saini, married to Rae Barel...
Punjab CM face: Congress begins discussion, feedback sought on internal app
Channi’s candidature from 2 seats places him ahead in the ra...
Pegasus issue to storm Budget Session, starting on Monday
The session will have two parts—Jan 31-Feb 11; March 14-Apri...
Pegasus row: Undeterred NSO says criticisms 'hypocritical', blacklisting by US will be rescinded
Amid mounting allegations that software was misused globally...